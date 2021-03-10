Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SBRA opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

