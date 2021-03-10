Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.46

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $2.90. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 1,357,258 shares changing hands.

SB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Safe Bulkers by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

