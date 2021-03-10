SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $3.26 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $569,130.46 and approximately $58,902.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for about $3.26 or 0.00005726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.41 or 0.00504341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00074136 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00534553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00075459 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

