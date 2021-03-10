Safe Haven Market Capitalization Hits $15.57 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $15.57 million and $1.16 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

