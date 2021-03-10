Safe Haven (SHA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.64 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

