Safe Reaches Market Cap of $7.34 Million (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and $63,622.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001327 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.