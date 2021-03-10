SafeInsure Achieves Market Cap of $324,724.80 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $324,724.80 and $7,008.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00029105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 152.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,420,133 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

