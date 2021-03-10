SafePal Market Cap Hits $215.36 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. In the last week, SafePal has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00003582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market cap of $215.36 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SafePal Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.