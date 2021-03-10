Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.47. Saia posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $218.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $227.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Saia by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Saia by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter.

Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

