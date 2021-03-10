Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $3.03. Salzgitter shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SZGPY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Baader Bank raised Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

