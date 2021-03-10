Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SASR. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

