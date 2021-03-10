Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.80

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 4931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

SASR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $17,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,604,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,827,000 after acquiring an additional 280,397 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

