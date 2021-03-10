Santiment Network Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $23,553.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $23,553.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Santiment Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 tokens. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

