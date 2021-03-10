Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.31

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 5336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.