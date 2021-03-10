Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.92

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$37.92 and last traded at C$37.84, with a volume of 119551 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.26.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.54 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

About Saputo (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

