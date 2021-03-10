Scala (XLA) Trading 55.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $13,182.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded 55.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00502403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00067829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00074052 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.10 or 0.00533130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075329 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,624,909,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,824,909,177 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

