Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the February 11th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRZL remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Scepter has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
Scepter Company Profile
