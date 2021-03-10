Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Short Interest Down 97.2% in February

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the February 11th total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,130,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRZL remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,012,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389,994. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Scepter has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Scepter Company Profile

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

