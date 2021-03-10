Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Schaeffler AG (FRA:SHA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.92 ($8.14).

A number of brokerages have commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of SHA opened at €7.12 ($8.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €6.18. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

