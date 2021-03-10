Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 357.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCFLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

SCFLF remained flat at $$8.10 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

