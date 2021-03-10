Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.85

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 1146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 252.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

