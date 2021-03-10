Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $66.72.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.