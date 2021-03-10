Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.72 and last traded at $69.74. Approximately 1,554,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,154,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.39.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 127,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $8,535,854.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $238,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,743 shares of company stock valued at $80,287,399 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after purchasing an additional 254,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,228,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,418,000 after purchasing an additional 214,414 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,202,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,242,000 after buying an additional 172,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,689,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.