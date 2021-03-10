Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,529 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,552,176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 638,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 638,044 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,859,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

