Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

