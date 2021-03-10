Science Group (LON:SAG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36), with a volume of 12021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 333 ($4.35).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The stock has a market cap of £137.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.97.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

