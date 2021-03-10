SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,131 put options on the company. This is an increase of 12,175% compared to the typical volume of 164 put options.

SCPL opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

