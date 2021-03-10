SciPlay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 20,131 put options on the company. This is an increase of 12,175% compared to the typical volume of 164 put options.
SCPL opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 142.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SciPlay Company Profile
SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
