ScPrime Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,486.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $36,486.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.42 or 0.00506029 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00067859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00054114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.66 or 0.00755567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00055603 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,072,876 coins and its circulating supply is 33,389,265 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net . The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/ScPrime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services. “

