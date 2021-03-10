SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.5% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $227.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

