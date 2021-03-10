Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Stake Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,994,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.70% of Seacor worth $124,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Seacor by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seacor by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Seacor during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of CKH opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 1.05. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Seacor had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 60,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $2,515,325.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,306.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,573 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,304. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.