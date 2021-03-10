Seaport Global Securities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Northrop Grumman in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share.

NOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $298.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $357.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.29 and a 200-day moving average of $309.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,813,635 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.