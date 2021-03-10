Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Gap Down to $15.48

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.48, but opened at $14.34. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 184,034 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

