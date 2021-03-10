Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$650.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

