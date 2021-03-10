Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in February

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the February 11th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Seeing Machines stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 29,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

