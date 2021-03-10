Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 89.7% in February

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 89.7% from the February 11th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Seeing Machines stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.14. 29,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. Seeing Machines has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
About Seeing Machines
