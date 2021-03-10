SEEN (SEEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106,589.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One SEEN token can currently be purchased for about $12.51 or 0.00022215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $8.82 million and $106,589.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SEEN has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.24 or 0.00493932 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00066967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00052504 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00073190 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00531392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075429 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

