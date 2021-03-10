Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,437 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Talend worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $63.43. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

