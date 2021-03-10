Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,161 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 362,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 124,913 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

IGT opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

