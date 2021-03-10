Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,631 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of bluebird bio worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

