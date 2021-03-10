Sei Investments Co. Acquires 6,076 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCMD shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

TCMD opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $933.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.35, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

