Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,514 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,104 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

