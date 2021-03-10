Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,934 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 69.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 172.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

ACGL opened at $37.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

