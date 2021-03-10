Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,440 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.51% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

RRGB stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

