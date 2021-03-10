Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,564 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 747.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $215,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,618.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,500 shares of company stock worth $13,016,325 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

