Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,534 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 16,828 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,991,088.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $115.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $127.91.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Truist raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

