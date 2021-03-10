Sei Investments Co. Buys 80,594 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 538.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Allegheny Technologies worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $8,228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

