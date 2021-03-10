Sei Investments Co. Buys New Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Outset Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $142,391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $16,524,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $12,449,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outset Medical stock opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OM shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Pincus X. L.P. Warburg sold 552,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $27,840,226.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

