Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,622 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Compass Point lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

