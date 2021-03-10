Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $34.44 and a 1-year high of $118.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and a 200 day moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

