Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,532 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

