Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,538,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Trupanion by 461.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $25,439.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,121.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $498,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,186,027. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of TRUP opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,056.24 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

