Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.33. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

